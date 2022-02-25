Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5,068.66 or 0.12863350 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $504.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.32 or 0.07096573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.78 or 1.00086088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.