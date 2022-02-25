Ï„Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $210.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $210.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $4,972.47 or 0.12853133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.36 or 0.06786198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,625.41 or 0.99841240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

