Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.85 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,094. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
