ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.21

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 23993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

