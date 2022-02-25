Iconic Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,324.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $8,324.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.23 or 0.07062016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.90 or 1.00021448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.