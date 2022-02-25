ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of ICU Medical worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 72.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ICU Medical by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $216.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.71. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

