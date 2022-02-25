Idavoll Network Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $296,400.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.07 or 0.06919650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.21 or 0.99940192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047972 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.