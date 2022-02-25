IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.58%.

NASDAQ IDBA traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

