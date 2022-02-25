IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. IGM Financial has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $41.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.02%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

