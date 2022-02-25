Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 4.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $35,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

ITW traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.62. 7,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

