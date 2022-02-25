Illuvium Achieves Market Cap of $351.23 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $546.33 or 0.01391952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $351.23 million and approximately $28.59 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.32 or 0.06864634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,239.31 or 0.99974430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00047838 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

