IMI plc (LON:IMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.80 Per Share

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,449 ($19.71) on Friday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.54). The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,660.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,716.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($28.15) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.45).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

