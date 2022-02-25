Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,871. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 937,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immersion by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

