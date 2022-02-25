ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.04

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.35. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 3,168 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

