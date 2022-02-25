ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.04

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.35. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 3,168 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.