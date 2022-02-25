Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.66

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.18. Immunovant shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $651.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,683,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Immunovant by 318.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,672,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunovant by 104.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

