Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.51). 170,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 411,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.48).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The firm has a market cap of £389.21 million and a PE ratio of 11.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

