Impossible Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $14,018.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $14,018.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.53 or 0.06898122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.85 or 1.00388836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

