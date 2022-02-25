IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Given a $1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) has been given a $1.75 price target by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.

IMV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. 3,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,351. IMV has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $104.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMV by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

