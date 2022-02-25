Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading Up 0.9%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 7,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

About Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.