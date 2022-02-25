indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Steven Machuga Sells 95,803 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.89. 1,779,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,436. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.
About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
