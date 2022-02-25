indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Steven Machuga Sells 95,803 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.89. 1,779,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,436. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,491 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 219,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

