INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Buys 13,987 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $76.87. 9,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,436. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.08 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INDT shares. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

