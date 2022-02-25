Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) to “Hold”

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.65.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.
Shares of DRTT opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.