Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) to “Hold”

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.65.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Shares of DRTT opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 932,612 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 22NW LP increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 226,444 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

