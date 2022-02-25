Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 8.60% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $24,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at $135,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after buying an additional 388,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 39.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 266,033 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 757,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 169,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

