Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Andrew R. Schiesl Sells 33,105 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,309. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

