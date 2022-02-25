Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.43. 30,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $4,905,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $12,628,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

