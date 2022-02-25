Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.
NYSE:IR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $62.64.
In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
