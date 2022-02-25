Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:IR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

