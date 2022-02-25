Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 149,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.52% of Innospec worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Innospec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

