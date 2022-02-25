Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.15 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

