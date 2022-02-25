Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s current price.
CTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE CTV opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67. Innovid has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.36.
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
