Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innoviva worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

