Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Issues Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

NASDAQ INGN traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,834. Inogen has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $726.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inogen by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

