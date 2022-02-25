Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Up to $29.94

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.94, but opened at $32.75. Inogen shares last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 7,416 shares.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inogen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 21.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

