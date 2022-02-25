Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading 4.2% Higher

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 2,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Inrad Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INRD)

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

