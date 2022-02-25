Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 22,500 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ALZN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 332,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,314. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at $97,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Univest Sec assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

