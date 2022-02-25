Insider Buying: Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Director Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. 397,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,990. The firm has a market cap of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.