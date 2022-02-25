Insider Buying: Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Director Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) Director Amy Butte bought 1,300 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 303,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,851. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,470,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after buying an additional 729,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 794,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 115,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 88,894 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

