Insider Buying: Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Amy Schioldager purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,717 ($23.35) per share, for a total transaction of £171,700 ($233,510.13).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,669 ($22.70) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,604.50 ($21.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,493 ($33.90). The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,964.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,107.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($34.61) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.80) to GBX 2,885 ($39.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.