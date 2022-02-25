Insider Buying: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Acquires 1,204 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of OFG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
OFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
