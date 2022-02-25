Insider Buying: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Acquires 1,204 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OFG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

