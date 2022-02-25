Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Acquires 2,868 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.87 per share, with a total value of $65,591.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Sang Young Lee purchased 17,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $404,770.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78.

On Monday, November 29th, Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00.

NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 54.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $845,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

