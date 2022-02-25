Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

Shares of TSE PSK traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.40. 278,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a one year low of C$12.51 and a one year high of C$17.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.84.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

About PrairieSky Royalty (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.