Insider Buying: Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

Shares of TSE:TMQ traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,474. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.01 million and a PE ratio of -6.13.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMQ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.