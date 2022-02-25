Insider Buying: Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,591.24.
Shares of TSE:TMQ traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,474. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.01 million and a PE ratio of -6.13.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current year.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
