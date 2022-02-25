Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 237,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $2,900,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $2,746,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 71,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

