Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) COO Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,735. The company has a market cap of $619.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.