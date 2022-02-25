Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) COO Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,735. The company has a market cap of $619.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.