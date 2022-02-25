Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Chairman Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00.

CDNS stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.93. 2,117,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $73,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

