Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Sells 8,192 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,304. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $112,744,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

