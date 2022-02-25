Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Sells 807 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Colfax stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 204.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Colfax (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colfax (CFX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.