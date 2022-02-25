Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Sells 807 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Colfax stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 204.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.