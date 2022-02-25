Insider Selling: Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) SVP Sells 5,245 Shares of Stock

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FMTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 837,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,868. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Forma Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.