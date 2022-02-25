Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells 384 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GATX stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.70. 2,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $6,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $557,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

