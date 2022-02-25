Insider Selling: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) CEO Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GDEN traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 349,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 81.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $30,870,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

