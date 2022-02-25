Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 550 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE HII traded up $7.87 on Friday, reaching $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 692,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day moving average is $194.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,044 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.