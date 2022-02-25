Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 550 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HII traded up $7.87 on Friday, reaching $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 692,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day moving average is $194.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,044 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

